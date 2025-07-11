Derry man detained after duo jump from back window of house where drugs found refused bail

A man charged with a series of drug offences has been refused bail at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oran Brown (21) of Hollymount Park in Derry appeared for a bail application and the court heard that he was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs on dates between January 1 and March 26, 2024.

He also faced three similar charges on the same dates and similar charges from April 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that police attended an address and observed two males jumping out a back window.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

One of the males was detained at the scene and the other, Brown, was detained nearby.

A variety of class A and B drugs were found in the house as well as a sum of cash.

A safe was found in the bedroom of the other man and police had to force entry and found more suspected drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phones seized suggested that Brown was involved in the supply of drugs to a group of about 40 customers, it was alleged.

On April 23, Brown was in a car that police stopped and the court was told there was a strong smell of cannabis.

Brown allegedly refused to give police his PIN number for his phone or bank account details.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that Brown's bail had been revoked in April of this year.

District Judge Ted Magill said that drugs were 'a scourge on society'.

The judge refused bail and Brown will appear before the court again on August 7.