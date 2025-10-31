Derry man drove 4 inch nails into door in work payment dispute court told

A man who claimed he was owed money went to a property of another man and drove 4 inch nails into the door causing it to have to be ripped off the wall to gain entry.

Paul McConomy (33) of Rossnagalliagh admitted a charge of harassment on a date between February 4, 2024 and June 10, 2024.

The court heard that there was a dispute about payment and the defendant went to a property owned by the injured party and drove nails into the door, with the result that it could not be opened.

He also damaged plaster board and sent messages to the other man.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

He told police he was owed money for work he had done.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client had carried out £1000 worth of work for this man and was still owed £600.

He said that he had simply wanted paid.

McConomy was given a four month sentence suspended for 12 months and Restraining Order.