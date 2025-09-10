Derry man fined £400 and disqualified for driving e-scooter under the influence of alcohol

By Court Reporter
Published 10th Sep 2025, 11:13 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 11:13 BST
A judge has warned people must realise they will be subject to normal driving laws when using e-scooters.

The comments came in a case involving a man who appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with driving with no licence or insurance and driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

Tony McCleland (40) of Creggan Street, was charged with the offences that occurred on July 31 after being spotted by police while they were on patrol.

When tested, McCleland gave a reading of 94mgs, almost three times the legal limit.

Bishop Street Courthouseplaceholder image
Bishop Street Courthouse

Defence Barrister Sinead Rogan said McCleland had a relevant record of driving offences, including drink driving but added it was a 'very small scooter'.

She described the incident as a 'misunderstanding' due to the defendant not being aware of the law regarding e-scooters.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said 'more and more' of these types of cases were coming before the court and he disqualified the defendant from driving for three years and fined him £400.

