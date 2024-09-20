Derry man found to have £19,000 in PayPal account after selling counterfeit clothes online fined

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court charged with selling counterfeit clothing from a number of well known brands.

Aaron Harkin (36) of Glenabbey Drive in Derry was charged with the offences that took place between December 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023.

Police initially searched his properties and seized a large amount of counterfeit clothing and a number of social media accounts selling them.

On June 8 this year Harkin was arrested and his phone was seized and examined, with £19,000 being found to have been paid to a PayPal account.

Defense Barrister Seamus Lannon said that Harkin had pleaded guilty, telling the court that he had started selling the clothing during COVID and it became a hobby.

He added that Harkin was deeply embarrassed and remorseful.

Harkin was ordered to pay a fine of £500 and a destruction order was made for the clothing during the hearing on Friday.