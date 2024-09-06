Derry man given community service after making threat to kill against shop staff

Court

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with disorderly behaviour and making threats to kill.

Darren Campbell (26) of Mount Street in the Rosemount area of Derry was charged with, on February 11 of this year, entering a shop he had previously been told not to go into and from which he was barred.

Campbell became aggressive with staff and began to threaten them, picking up and throwing a bin, the local magistrates’ court was told on Friday morning.

Campbell’s defence barrister Stephen Chapman told Derry Magistrates’ Court that the defendant had 'admitted early' to the offences and that he had a limited criminal record.

Mr. Chapman told Derry Magistrates’ Court that the defendant attributed his behaviour to alcohol and that he had now stopped drinking.

The defendant was given a twelve month probation order and he was also ordered to complete forty eight hours of community service.