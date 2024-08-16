Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court for a series of driving offences.

Bradley Goldsmith (30) of Milltown View in Drumahoe outside Derry admitted a series of driving charges that occurred in 2022, 2023 and this year.

The court heard that in September 21, 2022 the defendant was observed by police driving through a red light at Creggan Road. Police signalled the vehicle to stop and it eventually did. Goldsmith was driving and he was found to be driving while disqualified after a ban in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court also heard about offences on July 7, 2023 when police received a report of a man who bought a vehicle from Goldsmith and claimed he had paid him £140 to tax it but this had not been done.

Court.

It was accepted that Goldsmith had driven the vehicle despite being a disqualified driver.

Finally the court heard about an incident on January 6 this year when police observed Goldsmith driving past them with a defective light. A check revealed he was driving without insurance. Police pursued Goldsmith who drove the wrong way around a roundabout and accelerated away.

When finally stopped, Goldsmith initially gave false details but his identity was ascertained. He was also found to be disqualified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said that these were 'an unimpressive series of offences', but there had been no offending in the last seven months.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the defendant had five previous driving while disqualified, one here and four in England.

He said that Goldsmith had been given a chance with probation on July last year and had re-offended.

Goldsmith was sentenced to five months in prison and fined a total of £650. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.