Derry man jailed for driving offences as judge says it was a ‘miracle’ nobody was killed

A man has been jailed charged with a number of driving offences and possession of drugs.

The man, who cannot be named, as he was previously granted anonymity was first noticed by police on August 31 last year when police saw him driving in Derry city centre.

He was said to have appeared nervous and sped off when asked to turn off the ignition, nearly hitting members of the public.

On September 14, police followed a vehicle he was driving and indicated for him to stop. He refused and police considered using stingers before he crashed into another vehicle.

Bishop Street Courthouse

He continued to drive towards the border and was subsequently arrested on September 23.

Police found drugs in his possession that he later admitted were for personal use.

Defence Barrister Seamus Lannon said the man had addiction issues and was seeking help.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said it was 'a miracle' nobody was killed due to the incidents.

He was jailed for four months.