Derry man jailed for possession of a knife and drugs

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with possession of a blade in a public place and possession of class C drugs.

Gerard Mullen (40) of Duncreggan Road in Derry was initially found by police on August 7 after a member of the public alerted them to a man unconscious on the ground.

Mullen was found to have ten tablets, a bag of white powder and a number of other drugs on his person and was taken to hospital due to his condition.

The following day, police were called to an incident on the Strand Road where Mullen was found to be highly intoxicated.

When searched, a bag of white powder was found and he was arrested for suspected possession of class A drugs.

While in the police car, he attempted to kick and headbutt the barrier in the back seat, leading to charges of attempted criminal damage.

When interviewed by police, he claimed to have no recollection of the events, telling police that he was a drug addict.

On September 10, police were told about a man with a knife in a Chinese takeaway with an injury to his nose.

Police found Mullen to be in possession of a kitchen knife and a tablet.

He admitted that the drug was prescribed but that he had not been taking it as directed.

Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said that Mullen suffered from 'long standing drug and alcohol addiction' that had got the better of him since his case was deferred in August.

He said Mullen had not been brandishing the knife or showing it to anyone.

He was sentenced to four months in custody.