Derry man jailed for series of domestic violence offences

Court Reporter
Published 14th Feb 2025

A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court for a series of domestic violence offences.

Liam Nicell (35) of Creggan Heights in Derry admitted a series of offences that occurred in 2022 and 2023.

The court heard that in the course of an on-off relationship, Nicell had been abusive towards the injured party.

On one occasion, he punctured a tyre on her vehicle and on another he threatened to smash her windows.

The court was also told that on occasions Nicell had been physically abusive towards the woman.

Nicell was jailed for 10 months and a Restraining Order that was already in place was extended.

