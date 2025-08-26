Derry man jailed for series of offences including possessing hammer in public place

A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrates’ Court today for a series of offences including possessing a hammer in a public place and criminal damage to Prison Service property.

Adam Toner (38) of Great James Street in Derry appeared charged with a number of offences that occurred in 2021 and 2023.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard that on June 23, 2021, Toner was waiting to be transported to Maghaberry Prison.

During a search a mobile phone was recovered but when staff went to retrieve it Toner became 'hostile and aggressive' telling prison staff he would 'get the IRA to shoot you'.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Toner then threw material across the floor and blocked a toilet, the court was told.

The court was further told that on August 17, 2023, Toner was seen walking up and down the street outside him home with a hammer in his hand.

He did this several times and when police officers spoke to the defendant he gave 'a confused account' about being assaulted.

The court was also told that on September 1, 2021 Toner had had an 'episode' after taking drugs where he smashed plates and glasses around his own home before phoning police.

Defence solicitor Chris Logue told Derry Magistrates’ Court that no pre-sentence report was required and that his client had made full admissions.

He told the court that as regards to the hammer charge Toner said people had entered his home and he had put them out.

Toner was sentenced to six months in prison.