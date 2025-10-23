Derry man jailed for slamming door on sister’s toe
Ryan Martin Tracey (34) of Mimosa Court in the Gobnascale area of the Waterside in Derry admitted a charge of assault on his sister that occurred in March 23 last year.
Derry Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday morning that the injured party returned home and found the defendant outside their mother's address.
The accused said that he wanted to speak to their mother but she was reported to have told him that the woman needed a break from him.
An altercation is then said to have taken place between Tracey and another person and when his sister asked him to leave the property he slammed the door on her toe.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman told Derry Magistrates’ Court that he had closed the door of the property in anger.
Tracey was jailed for three months.