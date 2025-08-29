Derry man jailed over domestic offences and multiple breaches of restraining order

A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrates’ Court after appearing charged with a number of domestic offences, including multiple breaches of a restraining order.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Michael Murray (40) of St. Canice's Park in Derry was charged with breaching a restraining order against his former partner on August 3 2023 after initially being told to leave a venue that she was also attending.

Murray claimed that the injured party was the one who had arranged to meet up with him in spite of a restraining order that is in place until next year, the court was told on Friday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were later called on December 11, 2023, by a third party following a domestic incident.

Bishop Street Courthouse

The injured party told police officers that Murray had come to her home and had verbally abused her, the court heard.

The defendant was said to have told the woman to 'kill herself' and to have thrown her phone to the ground before smearing blood on the door and walls before a parent arrived to take him away.

On December 14, 2023 the injured party received phone calls from Murray, who later phoned his oldest son and asked to speak to his mother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most recent offences occurred on October 12 last year, when the injured party received phone calls from Murray relating to her new partner.

She suspected that Murray had hacked her Facebook account after she noticed that she had been logged in on a number of different devices that she did not recognize and was worried that Murray was stalking her.

Defence barrister Michael Donaghey told the court that the case had a 'very unpleasant set of facts' but added that there was a 'complex background'.

He said that Murray and the injured party both suffered from mental health issues but that Murray was in the process of getting his life back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Ted Magill said that the court took 'an extremely dim view' of the offences.

The judge added that 'this sort of abuse is a plague in our society'.

Murray was sentenced to six months in custody.