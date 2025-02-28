Derry man ‘on the run’ since last summer remanded in custody after new Taser and assault charges

A man who was 'on the run' since July last year has been remanded in custody charged with possessing a Taser and assaulting police.

Joseph McCallion (29) of Glenowen Park appeared charged with possessing the Taser on July 10, 2024.

He was charged with possessing cocaine on the same date.

McCallion was further charged with assault on police, obstruction and resisting police on February 27.

Bishop Street Courthouse

The court was told that on July 10 police were alerted by a member of the public about a suspected drunk driver.

A van was stopped after police observed the occupants acting erratically.

McCallion was the passenger in the van and made off into Rockmills, the court was told.

A subsequent search of a van uncovered a quantity of cocaine that was 46% pure, another quantity that was 58% pure, cash worth over £57,000, a Taser and phones.

A police officer said McCallion's DNA was found on the Taser and some of the cocaine.

The officer said police on patrol encountered a vehicle being driven erratically and at speed in the Creggan area on February 27.

As police pursued the passenger, McCallion, jumped out of the vehicle and tried to make off, the court heard.

He was alleged to have kicked an officer 'forcefully' in the head a number of times.

McCallion continued to resist and police had to use CS spray.

At interview the defendant said he had handled the Taser at a party the night before the van was stopped.

He denied ownership of any of the phones.

Bail was objected to on the grounds there were fears he would not turn up.

A police officer said he had been 'actively avoiding police' for 8 months and they did not believe he would adhere to bail conditions.

He also said there was a risk of reoffending as he had 32 previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said McCallion denied having anything to do with what was found in the van except for one wrap of cocaine and he had given an explanation about the Taser.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that one of his concerns was the defendant's 'willingness and ability to stay under the radar'.

He said McCallion was not a suitable candidate for bail and remanded him in custody to appear again on March 20.