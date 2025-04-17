Derry man pleads guilty to disorderly and assault on doctor in Altnagelvin
A man will be sentenced in June after he pleaded guilty to hospital-related charges at Derry Magistrates’ Court .
Alex Crawford (25) of Kinsale Park in Derry was charged with disorderly behaviour in Altnagelvin Hospital on March 13 this year.
He was also charged with assaulting a doctor and resisting police on the same date.
A pre-sentence report was ordered and Crawford was warned that he should co-operate with probation and he will appear again for sentencing on June 13.