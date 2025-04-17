Derry man pleads guilty to disorderly and assault on doctor in Altnagelvin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man will be sentenced in June after he pleaded guilty to hospital-related charges at Derry Magistrates’ Court .

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Crawford (25) of Kinsale Park in Derry was charged with disorderly behaviour in Altnagelvin Hospital on March 13 this year.

He was also charged with assaulting a doctor and resisting police on the same date.

A pre-sentence report was ordered and Crawford was warned that he should co-operate with probation and he will appear again for sentencing on June 13.