Derry man pleads guilty to disorderly and assault on doctor in Altnagelvin

Published 17th Apr 2025, 11:26 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 11:48 BST
A man will be sentenced in June after he pleaded guilty to hospital-related charges at Derry Magistrates’ Court .

Alex Crawford (25) of Kinsale Park in Derry was charged with disorderly behaviour in Altnagelvin Hospital on March 13 this year.

He was also charged with assaulting a doctor and resisting police on the same date.

A pre-sentence report was ordered and Crawford was warned that he should co-operate with probation and he will appear again for sentencing on June 13.

