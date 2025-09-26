Derry man pleads not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving

A local man has pleaded not guilty at his arraignment before Derry Crown Court to causing the death of a man by dangerous driving.

Members of the dead man's family were both in court and on video link for the arraignment of Thomas Irvine Barton (64) from Sperrin Park in the Waterside area of the city.

The accused replied ‘not guilty’ to a charge that he caused the death of Stanley Morton by driving dangerously along the Glenshane Road on July 2, 2022.

Judge Roseanne McCormick told Derry Crown Court that given that the incident happened in 2022, she was ‘anxious to move the case forward’.

Defence barrister Sean Doherty told the court that discussions have already taken place between the prosecution and defence.

Judge McCormick adjourned the case for a review that is due to take place by October 9.

The defendant was released until then on continuing bail.