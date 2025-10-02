Derry man pleads not guilty to domestic abuse and non-fatal strangulation of former partner

By Court Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 17:31 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 17:32 BST
A thirty-six years old man has pleaded not guilty during his arraignment at the Crown Court in Derry to four charges of domestically abusing his then partner twelve months ago.

The defendant, Kiral McGilloway from Balliniska Heights in the Northland Road area of the city, denied a charge of the non-fatal strangulation or asphyxiation of the woman on October 15 of last year.

The accused additionally denied two charges of assaulting the alleged victim as well as a further charge of domestically abusing the woman, also during the month of October of last year.

A prosecution barrister told Judge Roseanne McCormick, King’s Counsel, that the trial at Derry Crown Court was expected to last for three days.

The defendant was released on continuing bail and a trial date of April 27 of next year was fixed with a review of the case scheduled to be held on October 23, 2025.

