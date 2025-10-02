Derry man pleads not guilty to domestic abuse and non-fatal strangulation of former partner
The defendant, Kiral McGilloway from Balliniska Heights in the Northland Road area of the city, denied a charge of the non-fatal strangulation or asphyxiation of the woman on October 15 of last year.
The accused additionally denied two charges of assaulting the alleged victim as well as a further charge of domestically abusing the woman, also during the month of October of last year.
A prosecution barrister told Judge Roseanne McCormick, King’s Counsel, that the trial at Derry Crown Court was expected to last for three days.
The defendant was released on continuing bail and a trial date of April 27 of next year was fixed with a review of the case scheduled to be held on October 23, 2025.