Derry man receives jail sentence for driving vehicle under influence of cocaine and alcohol

A man apprehended by police driving a vehicle while under the influence of cocaine and alcohol has received a three month jail sentence.

At Derry Magistrates’ Court on Friday Ryan McLaughlin (29) of Bligh's Gardens admitted a charge of dangerous driving, driving while unfit, failing to stop for police and other driving offences that occurred on October 17 last.

McLaughlin was already in custody having been jailed at Derry Crown Court on Thursday for two years for a series of driving offences including ramming a police car.

On Friday Derry Magistrates’ Court heard that police observed a vehicle being driven erratically and went to stop it.

Bishop Street Courthouse

As police approached the vehicle reversed at speed and eventually police had to make contact with the vehicle to prevent it driving away.

The occupants of the vehicle ran off and McLaughlin was detained a short distance away.

He told police at interview that he had flagged down the vehicle believing it to be driven by a friend and then discovered that it was not.

He said he had not been driving the vehicle and had 'blacked out' when police approached.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said at the time McLaughlin had been using cocaine and alcohol.

She said her client had 'taken a realistic approach’ and pleaded guilty to the offences.

District Judge Ted Magill said that this man had rammed a police car and it was 'a wonder no one was seriously injured.'

He imposed a consecutive sentence of three months and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.