Derry man returned for trial on tax fraud charges
Conor John Gallagher (38) of Glendara in the Brandywell area of Derry appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) at the local Magistrates’ Court in Bishop Street on Thursday.
The defendant faces a total of nine charges including tax and VAT fraud on dates between April 6, 2018 and November 11, 2019.
He also faces seven charges of transferring criminal property namely cash at more than £62,000, the PE heard at Derry Magistrates’ Court.
It was accepted by the defence that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
Gallagher indicated that he did not wish to call any witnesses or to make any statement at this stage in the proceedings.
The defendant was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on May 15. He was released on bail.