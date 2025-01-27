Derry man shot by police as he slashed at officers with knives loses legal bid for reduced sentence

Court

A man shot by police as he slashed at officers with knives in Derry four years ago has lost a legal bid to secure a reduced prison sentence.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Court of Appeal rejected claims on Monday that the three-year term imposed on Noel David Quigley, 46, for targeting two constables at his home in Derry in April 2021 was manifestly excessive.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan held: “This type of behaviour should not be normalised and justified as something that police officers simply have to tolerate in the exercise of their duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rather, this sentence should be a signal to those who offend against police in this way that they will be appropriately punished by the courts.”

Quigley, of Celandine Court in the Top of the Hill area of the city, admitted attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) against the two police officers in the spring of 2021.

The court heard how the officers went to his flat following a 999 report that a man had injected air into his veins.

Quigley was located in the living room of the apartment, with a syringe embedded in his chest and threatening to cut his own throat with two knives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite deploying irritant spray, he ignored the officers’ requests to put down the blades.

Quigley instead lunged towards them with the knives, stabbing and slashing one of the victims about the head.

He fell to the floor after the other constable fired a round which struck him in the chest.

Quigley was treated in hospital for the gunshot wound and subsequently made a full recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wounded officer sustained superficial lacerations to his head and arm which had to be glued following medical attention.

In a victim impact statement he described how the attack left him feeling ‘completely overwhelmed’.

“I do not believe we should be subjected to these traumatic incidents,” he added.

“This incident will have a lasting impact on my life as well as my family and other colleagues which would have been prevented if Mr Quigley complied with police instructions on that evening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During interviews, the defendant claimed the use of the spray caused him to go into a ‘blind panic’ as he made a serious attempt to kill himself.

In November last year a judge at Derry Crown Court ordered him to serve 18 months in custody and a further 18 months on licence.

His lawyers challenged the sentence imposed, arguing that it had been wrong to apply a deterrent sentence.

It was also claimed that Quigley’s culpability was reduced because he was suffering from mental impairment at the time of the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But rejecting all grounds of challenge, Dame Siobhan backed the trial judge’s assessment.

She concluded: “Ultimately, the sentence of three years… is proportionate to the issues that arise in this case and is not a sentence that we think is wrong in law or manifestly excessive.

“Accordingly, in all of the circumstances, we dismiss the appeal.”