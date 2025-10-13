Derry man to be sentenced after fight outside pharmacy

By Court Reporter
Published 13th Oct 2025, 14:32 BST
A man who admitted a 'particularly unpleasant' charge of disorderly behavior outside a pharmacy will be sentenced at the end of the month in Derry Magistrate's Court.

Jamie McCarron (32) of Slievemore Park in Derry was charged with, on February 10 this year, disorderly behavior after being involved in a fight outside a chemist.

Pharmacy staff called the police after McCarron had come in for a prescription and another man followed him.

The two began fighting outside while staff closed the door of the shop with customers inside.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075placeholder image
After things had calmed down, McCarron returned and shouted at the pharmacy staff.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott told the court that footage of the incident clearly showed that McCarron had been attacked by the other man.

District Judge Conor Heaney called the incident a 'particularly unpleasant' case of disorderly behavior.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence report ahead of sentencing on October 31.

