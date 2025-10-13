Derry man to face trial accused of possession of indecent images of children

Published 13th Oct 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 13:12 BST
A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of possessing indecent images charges.

Carey Lyons (67) of Claremont House in Derry appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at the local Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He faced a total of 16 offences including breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) on dates between March 18, 2023 and November 9, 2023 by possessing an Internet enabled device.

He also faced 12 charges of possessing indecent images of children under 12-years-old and three charges of possessing prohibited images on March 18, 2023.

It was accepted by the defence that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions at this stage of proceedings.

Lyons said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on October 23 and remanded in continuing custody.

