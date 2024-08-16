Derry man who assaulted female and stole trolley from supermarket building site jailed
William Temple (39) of Foyle Road in Derry was charged with assaulting a female following an altercation at an address on March 6 this year.
When police arrived, the female refused to provide a statement, the court heard, and Temple became volatile when brought outside by police, assaulting one of the officers. Temple denied the charges.
He was also charged with, on January 25 this year, stealing a trolley from a building site at Long's Supermarket in Derry.
Police responded to a report of three men taking a trolley from the site and of Temple driving away with it in a van.
When tested by police, Temple gave a breath alcohol reading of 72, and police found that he was driving while disqualified.
Temple claimed he was planning on returning the trolley until a friend told him the workers at the building site were 'going mad', after which, the court was told, he panicked and got rid of it.
He told police he was an alcoholic and regretted taking the trolley.
Defense Barrister Michael Donaghey said that Temple has had an alcohol problem for some time but added that he was 'committed to tackling his issues'.
The barrister also said that Temple had pleaded guilty to the majority of the charges, only denying the assault.
He was sentenced during the hearing on Friday to five months in custody and disqualified for three years.