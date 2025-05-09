Derry man who assaulted two females receives suspended sentence and is ordered to pay £300

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who assaulted two females when he was aged 16 received a suspended sentence and was ordered to pay compensation at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Tiernan Green ( 21) of Drumcliffe Avenue in Derry appeared on a series of offences including the incident that occurred in May 2020.

The court heard that police attended an ongoing domestic incident at 5am after reports of a male assaulting a female.

As police approached they observed Green 'swinging' a female out into the road.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Green ran from officers but was eventually detained.

Police were prepared to take him home due to Covid, however, Green began 'a tirade of abuse' towards police calling them 'black b------s' and displaying a 'high level of aggression' and was arrested, the court heard.

One of the females said Green had assaulted her 'repeatedly' pulling her hair, ripping her jumper and smashing her phone.

The other female said she had been assaulted when she tried to intervene.

The court then heard about an incident on June 1, 2023 when police were in attendance at a location.

A group of males went past and Green threw a beer bottle at police narrowly missing one officer's head.

When arrested he struggled with police.

A defence barrister said that Green was engaging with probation and was now in employment.

District Judge Ted Magill said that if the 2020 offences had been dealt with then Green would have been in the Youth Court.

But he told the defendant 'you are not a youth anymore and the landscape has changed'.

Green was sentenced to 3 months custody suspended for two years and ordered pay £300 in compensation.