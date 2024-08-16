Derry man who became reclusive since assault on hospital staff almost 10 years ago in court on foot of arrest warrant
Patrick Gérard Cullen (45) of Drumleck Gardens in Derry admitted two charges of assault on nurses in Altnagelvin Hospital and one charge of disorderly behaviour on November 8, 2014.
The court heard that police detained the defendant on August 15, after an officer recognised him travelling with his father.
A prosecutor told the court that back at the time of the offences Cullen was being treated in the hospital and was verbally abusive towards staff.
He spat on walls in a cubicle and urinated on the floor before passing out due to his level of intoxication.
When spoken to later, Cullen showed no remorse, and the court heard his shouting could be heard by staff and patients.
When interviewed by the police, Cullen said he had no memory of the incident.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said there had been no offending since these offences as the defendant had 'gone completely off the radar.'
He said that the defendant had suffered physical and mental health issues and rarely left his room.
The solicitor said that Cullen was apprehended when, in an attempt to get him out of the house, his father had persuaded him to accompany him to the car wash.
District Judge Barney McElholm said he was inclined to believe that Cullen hadn't been out and about as he would have been apprehended before this.
He sentenced Cullen to five months in prison, suspended for two years and ordered him to pay £300 each to the two nurses.