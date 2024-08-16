Derry man who became reclusive since assault on hospital staff almost 10 years ago in court on foot of arrest warrant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who the court heard had become 'a complete recluse' has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court today on foot of an arrest warrant issued in 2015.

Patrick Gérard Cullen (45) of Drumleck Gardens in Derry admitted two charges of assault on nurses in Altnagelvin Hospital and one charge of disorderly behaviour on November 8, 2014.

The court heard that police detained the defendant on August 15, after an officer recognised him travelling with his father.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prosecutor told the court that back at the time of the offences Cullen was being treated in the hospital and was verbally abusive towards staff.

Altnagelvin Hospital

He spat on walls in a cubicle and urinated on the floor before passing out due to his level of intoxication.

When spoken to later, Cullen showed no remorse, and the court heard his shouting could be heard by staff and patients.

When interviewed by the police, Cullen said he had no memory of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said there had been no offending since these offences as the defendant had 'gone completely off the radar.'

He said that the defendant had suffered physical and mental health issues and rarely left his room.

The solicitor said that Cullen was apprehended when, in an attempt to get him out of the house, his father had persuaded him to accompany him to the car wash.

District Judge Barney McElholm said he was inclined to believe that Cullen hadn't been out and about as he would have been apprehended before this.

He sentenced Cullen to five months in prison, suspended for two years and ordered him to pay £300 each to the two nurses.