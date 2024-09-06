Derry man who head-butted woman and chipped her tooth given suspended sentence

By Staff Reporter
Published 6th Sep 2024, 12:45 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 12:45 BST
Bishop Street Courthouseplaceholder image
Bishop Street Courthouse
A man was given a suspended sentence for two counts of assault following a relapse into alcoholism.

James Deehan (58) of Parkmore Drive admitted assaulting a woman on August 31, 2023.

Police were called to an incident where Deehan was said to be drunk and acting aggressively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard he had head-butted a woman, chipping her tooth.

Deehan said he was a recovering alcoholic and apologised saying there was 'no excuse' for his actions.

He was also charged with, on July 22, 2023, a domestic incident involving his daughter.

Deehan was painting his daughter's house when he became aggressive, chasing her and telling her that if she didn't leave Strathfoyle ‘she was dead’.

Deehan admitted to being present but denied assault.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said these were 'very bad cases' but were Deehan's first violent offences since 2004.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said it was 'alarming that you behave this way when intoxicated', sentencing him to 8 months, suspended for two years.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice