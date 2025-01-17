Derry man who punched woman 'caught in crossfire' during pub brawl ordered to pay £5,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been ordered to pay £5,000 in compensation to a woman he punched during an altercation in a local bar at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Jake Murphy (28) of Elaghmore Park in Derry admitted being disorderly in a licensed premises and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on December 23 2023.

The court heard that the injured party was sitting at a table in the bar and Murphy was at a nearby table.

An altercation broke out between Murphy and another man and in the course of this the defendant punched the woman.

She sustained cuts to her lip and her chin, with both injuries requiring sutures.

When interviewed, Murphy said the woman 'didn't deserve that' but said the altercation with the man was justified.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said that 'a totally innocent victim' had sustained facial injuries that had a 'profound effect on her'.

He said that the woman 'had been caught in the crossfire' in an altercation that didn't involve her.

The barrister said that the whole incident was 'extremely unfortunate' and added his client accepted responsibility.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that violence has no part to play in resolving difficulties.

He said that this could easily have ended up a fatality as had been seen 'time and time again' after one punch had serious consequences.

The judge said if Murphy had had a record for violence he would have been gone straight to prison.

Murphy was given 10 months in prison suspended for three years and ordered to pay £5,000 in compensation.