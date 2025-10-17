Derry man who threatened to kill his mother, father and brother jailed

A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court for threatening to kill his mother, father and brother.

James Doherty (30) of Capall Court also faced criminal damage charges between August 1 and 2 this year.

Doherty's brother had called 999 and reported that Doherty was threatening to kill him and their parents.

He also damaged the ceiling and smashed windows before taking his mother's phone and leaving.

Doherty later returned the phone and made more threats.

He answered no comment when interviewed by police.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley described the incident as 'unfortunate', telling the court that it stemmed from an argument about money between Doherty and his brother.

He said that Doherty admitted to 'going about things the wrong way' and said the incident was 'clearly distressing'.

He added that the family bridges had since been rebuilt and that the family were not seeking a restraining order.

He was sentenced to six months in custody and ordered to pay a £120 compensation order for the windows.