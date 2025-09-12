Derry man who threatened to slit man’s throat given community service
Jonathan McCobb (42) of Tullymore Road was charged with making threats to kill and resisting police.
Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday the offences occurred on the Strand Road in Derry on June 8 this year when he threatened to slit a man's throat on his way home from a night out.
He refused to watch CCTV footage of the incident and was said to be 'one hundred percent remorseful' and wanted to apologize to the injured party.
Defence Barrister Michael Donaghy said McCobb's record was 'mostly disorderly' but added that his 'remorse is apparent'.
Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare played the CCTV footage in court and said that McCobb seemed to appear in court 'about once a year'.
He added that McCobb 'only watched the footage because he was forced to' and sentenced him to 160 hours of community service.