Derry man who threw dog bowl of water and tin of paint at neighbour ordered pay £600
Conchur Boyle (30) of Moss Park in Derry was charged with the offences that occurred on July 7 this year after a neighbour called the police to report an incident that had occurred the day before.
The neighbour had reported that she had been involved in an argument with Boyle's partner in her back garden when Boyle threw water from a dog bowl through the fence, splashing her with it, Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday.
He then threw a can of paint over the fence, with the contents hitting the injured party's dress, garden furniture and grass, the court was told.
When interviewed, Boyle answered no comment to questions and showed no remorse.
The damage caused by the incident was put at approximately £600.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told the court that the damage wasn't to 'the deck chairs from the Titanic or grass from Wembley Stadium', adding that Boyle had no serious offences on his record in the past ten years. Mr. Quigley described the incident as 'a storm in an eggcup'.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan told the court that Boyle's behaviour was 'not the way to treat your neighbours', giving him a twelve month conditional discharge.
He was also handed a two year restraining order and ordered to pay £600 in compensation