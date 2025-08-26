Derry man who ‘took offence’ at police officer’s poppy in Altnagelvin put on probation
Shane Doherty (27) of Clon Dara in the Skeoge area of Derry was charged with the offences that occurred on November 8 of last year.
Police were initially in the hospital dealing with another matter and found Doherty outside in an ambulance bay shouting and swearing, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told on Tuesday morning.
Police officers brought the defendant inside to receive treatment to a head wound, the court heard.
Doherty began shouting at a police officer due to the poppy he was wearing, including using a number of slurs, the court was further told.
The defendant was arrested and tried to run from police while handcuffed before being caught again.
Defence Barrister Graine McAnaney said that Doherty did not accept the language that he was said to have used, claiming that he didn't use any slurs.
She said that he has had a 'very tumultuous' life, struggling with his mental health and addiction issues but said that the last six months have been like 'night and day'.
She told the court that Doherty has shown that he can be a productive member of society and has essentially turned his life around.
District Judge Conor Heaney said that the court had been 'swayed' by a letter from the defendant's mother and he was given eighteen months probation.