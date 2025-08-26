Derry man who ‘took offence’ at police officer’s poppy in Altnagelvin put on probation

A man has been given probation for disorderly behaviour and obstruction of police at Altnagelvin Hospital after the court was told he 'took offence' to a poppy being worn by a police officer.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Doherty (27) of Clon Dara in the Skeoge area of Derry was charged with the offences that occurred on November 8 of last year.

Police were initially in the hospital dealing with another matter and found Doherty outside in an ambulance bay shouting and swearing, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers brought the defendant inside to receive treatment to a head wound, the court heard.

Altnagevlin

Doherty began shouting at a police officer due to the poppy he was wearing, including using a number of slurs, the court was further told.

The defendant was arrested and tried to run from police while handcuffed before being caught again.

Defence Barrister Graine McAnaney said that Doherty did not accept the language that he was said to have used, claiming that he didn't use any slurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that he has had a 'very tumultuous' life, struggling with his mental health and addiction issues but said that the last six months have been like 'night and day'.

She told the court that Doherty has shown that he can be a productive member of society and has essentially turned his life around.

District Judge Conor Heaney said that the court had been 'swayed' by a letter from the defendant's mother and he was given eighteen months probation.