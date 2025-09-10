Derry man who urinated in police vehicle warned he will ‘spend life in custody’ unless he stops offending

By Court Reporter
Published 10th Sep 2025, 11:52 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 11:52 BST
A man has been warned that he will 'spend his life in custody' unless he makes changes and stops offending following an appearance at Derry Magistrates’ Court.

Paul Farren (35) of Duncreggan Road in Derry admitted a charge of criminal damage of a police cell van on April 11 this year.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday that after being arrested Farren urinated in the rear of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) vehicle.

The accused is currently serving an eight month sentence for separate offences and pleaded guilty to the charges before the court.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer told Derry Magistrates’ Court that Farren had an 'appalling criminal record' with 250 previous convictions.

He added that it had now reached the stage where if the accused appeared in court he will be receiving a prison sentence.

Farren was sentenced to a term of two months’ in custody.

