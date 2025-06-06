Derry man who'd been drinking all day was disorderly at Altnagelvin Hospital and told police to 'f___ off'

A man with a 'limited record' has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court today for assaulting police and disorderly behaviour in Altnagelvin Hospital.

Ciaran McGilloway (33) of Killala Park in Derry admitted two charges that occurred on February 10 this year.

The court heard that on that date police were called to Altnagelvin Hospital due to reports of a male being aggressive towards staff.

Police found McGilloway and he then became abusive to police, telling them to 'f--k off'.

He grabbed one officer by the body worn camera and pulled them towards him.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghy said his client was aware of how seriously the court took hospital offences.

He said the defendant had no relevant record and was now in employment.

District Judge Ted Magill said that McGilloway had been drinking all day on that date and while 'that is an explanation it is no excuse'.

He sentenced McGilloway to two months in prison suspended for two years.

