Derry man with 75 previous convictions jailed for kicking out at police officer
Christopher Villa (36) of no fixed abode admitted assaulting police on July 28.
The court heard police were called to a man roaring and shouting in the Coshquin Road area and saw Villa.
They tried to speak to him but he walked away and when police followed he refused to give his details.
He then became 'aggressive' towards police and kicked out at an officer.
Later Villa said he wanted to apologise for his behaviour.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said alcohol was the issue.
He said the court had very few options left.
District Judge Ted Magill said the defendant had 75 previous convictions and was in breach of two suspended sentences.
He said the issue with alcohol does not excuse the defendant's behaviour.
The judge said the only issue he had to decide was the length of the sentence.
Villa was jailed for six months.