Derry man with 'fascination with blue light services' sentenced after hoax stabbing call

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who a barrister said 'has a fascination with blue light services' has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court for improper use of the communications network.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Brian Kennedy (30) of Leafair Park appeared charged in connection with two incidents that occurred on May 14, 2023 and August 19, 2023.

The court heard that on May 14 at 5.35am police were contacted by the ambulance service (NIAS) to a report of a stabbing in the Bradley's Pass area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police also received a call to say a male had been stabbed but were unable to find any victim.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

NIAS told police they believed this was a hoax call, and police traced the call to Kennedy, who was charged with wasting the time of the emergency services.

The court heard that on August 19 police received several calls and when answered there would be silence or someone laughing.

Police went to Kennedy's address and an 'altercation ensued', during which an object was thrown at a police woman's head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kennedy denied making any calls and also denied throwing anything.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said his client had a history of calls to the emergency services.

He said he was now in employment and had not come to police attention since September last year.

Deputy District Judge John Rea said the defendant had 'a bad record' for this type of offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said this was 'serious offending' as police and ambulance services would be diverted when they could be attending a real emergency.

Kennedy was told: “You have to stop doing this because if you don't you are going to jail.”

Kennedy was given SIX months in prison suspended for two years and ordered to pay £200 in compensation to the police officer he assaulted.