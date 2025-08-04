Derry mayor Ruairí McHugh welcomes A5 Western Transport Corridor appeal

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairí McHugh, has welcomed Liz Kimmins’s decision appeal the recent High Court ruling on the A5 Western Transport Corridor (A5 WTC) project.

Mayor McHugh said: “This is a significant and welcome development for our region. The A5 dual carriageway upgrade is a vital piece of infrastructure, not just for Derry and Strabane, but for the entire Northwest, including our neighbours in Donegal.

"It represents a critical link that will unlock economic potential, improve connectivity, and, most importantly, enhance road safety for thousands of daily commuters and travellers.”

He was speaking after the Infrastructure Minister confirmed she intends to appeal the recent High Court decision to quash Stormont approval for the £1.7 billion A5 road project.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairí McHugh

"It's important we do appeal the judgement, in relation to the ruling a huge amount of work went into it, we were confident going into the case we had done as much as possible but it wasn't to be,” she said.

Highlighting the urgent need for the upgrade, the Mayor added: "The existing A5 has tragically claimed over 50 lives since the dual carriageway scheme was first proposed, earning it the unenviable reputation as one of the most dangerous roads in Ireland.

"The ongoing delays have a profound human cost, and the appeal offers a renewed pathway to delivering a safer, more efficient road for everyone.

"This project is about more than just a road; it’s an investment for future generations. Derry and Strabane District Council looks forward to the appeal process and remain steadfast in our commitment to seeing this crucial infrastructure project delivered for the benefit of all."