Derry men deny causing grievous bodily injury after collision involving cars and scrambler

Two men accused of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving after a collision involving a car and a scrambler in Derry on Friday have denied the charges.

Eamonn Barry Millar (40) and Caomhan Millar (19) both of Rafferty Close in Ballymagroarty appeared on Monday charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and dangerous driving causing grievous bodily injury.

At a sitting of Derry Magistrates’ Court in Dungannon Eamonn Barry Millar was further charged with making a threat to kill.

Both men have bee been released on bail.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges, which related to a collision on the Ringfort Road on Friday.

The court was told that Caomhan Millar was the driver of one of the cars, which it was alleged, swerved into the path of the scrambler.

The officer told the court that a number of statements made to the PSNI after the incident had been withdrawn.

Paddy McGurk, on behalf of the accused, said both men had remained at the scene and had given a full account to the PSNI.

The defence solicitor said his clients had described the incident as ‘a tragic accident’ and both men were adamant it was not intentional.

Mr. McGurk told the court that the prosecution may have difficulty proving aspects of their case after the withdrawal of statements.

There was not objection to bail.

Both of the men have been released on their own bail of £300 to appear in court again on September 11.