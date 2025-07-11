Derry MLA calls for gender and equality training as a part of deep fake porn response

A Derry MLA has asked whether gender and equality training will be considered as part of the criminal justice approach to deep fake pornography.

Sinn Féin’s Ciara Ferguson raised the role of education during a discussion of Justice Minister Naomi Long’s plans to amend the Justice Bill to provide for specific offences to criminalise behaviours associated with sexually explicit deepfake images.

During a briefing of the Stormont Justice Committee Andrew Dawson, the director of criminal justice, police and legislation at the Department of Justice said a draft consultation paper seeking views on the criminalisation of deepfakes has been prepared.

Mr. Dawson told the committee a ‘recklessness’ clause is being proposed as part of the legislative changes to ensure schoolchildren are not ‘over-criminalised’.

“To deal with those who threaten to share the images, the motivation of an intent to cause fear or distress is considered a more appropriate proposal. It is also proposed to include a recklessness element in the offences.

"That is an attempt to guard against over-criminalisation, particularly of the young or the vulnerable, who may not have thought through the consequences of their actions.

"That is particularly relevant because, although the offences relate to the creation and sharing of images of adults, suspects over the age of criminal responsibility of 10 years old will be liable to prosecution,” he said.

Ms. Ferguson asked whether there were plans to introduce positive obligations such as gender and equality training as part of the criminal justice approach.

She referred to a programme in Spain where boys who created and spread deepfake images of their classmates were obliged to undertake courses.

"My question is on the recklessness element of the provisions. You referenced a Spanish case study in which schoolchildren were put on probation for creating and spreading AI-created images of their female peers.

"They were ordered to attend classes on gender and equality awareness. What consideration has been given to the use of positive obligations, including training and education, as part of the criminal justice response?” she asked.

Responding Lorraine Ferguson-Coote, the head of the criminal policy unit at DoJ, said: “That would probably come under the ambit of the general criminal justice system and the work that the Youth Justice Agency, for instance, in line with other offences.

"We have engaged with the Youth Justice Agency, and it is aware of this consultation proposal, so we can work with our colleagues on that. I hope that that is helpful.”

Outlining the activity due to be outlawed Mr. Dawson said: “Sexually explicit deepfake images involve a person's image — usually a women's image — being inserted into sexually explicit content without their consent.

"Examples of deepfakes include videos in which a face is placed on the body of an actor in pornographic material, real images that are digitally altered so that the body is stripped of all clothing or images that are generated by artificial intelligence to resemble the victim depicted in sexually explicit scenarios.

"I mentioned that it is usually women whose images are used. We are aware of at least one research report, from 2023 — there are probably others — that shows that deepfake pornography makes up 98% of all deepfake videos that are online and that 99% of the individuals in those videos are women.”