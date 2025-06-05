Derry priest accused of sexual communication with a child unable to obtain an address court told

By Court Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2025, 11:57 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 11:58 BST

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday that no address has yet been obtained for a priest to mount a bail application.

Edward Gallagher (58) of Orchard Park in Lifford, County Donegal, is charged with attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2 and April 17, 2025.

At Thursday’s sitting of the court defence barrister Stephen Chapman told the court that a proposed bail application would not be going ahead as the defendant had 'not been able to obtain an address.'

He asked for the bail application to 'travel along' until such time as an address can be obtained and said there was no requirement to produce the defendant.

Eddie GallagherEddie Gallagher
A prosecutor told the court that a full file in the case was not expected until June 27 and as yet nothing had been received.

Gallagher was remanded in continuing custody to appear again at court on July 3.

