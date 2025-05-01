Derry priest charged with attempted sexual communication with a child before court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A priest charged with attempted sexual communication with a child has appeared before Derry Magistrate's Court.

Edward Gallagher with an address at Orchard Park in Lifford in County Donegal, appeared via Sightlink from Maghaberry Prison on Thursday.

Gallagher is charged with attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2 and April 17 this year.

The 58-year-old did not speak when he appeared during the short hearing.

A defence barrister Stephen Chapman told the court there were 'still some issues to be resolved' as regards a potential bail application.

Mr Chapman said that he had been in discussion with police and the prosecution about these issues.

The barrister asked that the defendant be produced on Friday May 9 for a possible bail application.

The case was adjourned until May 9 for a possible bail application.

Gallagher previously appeared before a sitting of Derry Magistrate's Court held in Dungannon Court on April 19 shortly after being charged with attempted sexual communication with a child.

Gallagher was ordained a priest in St. Brigid's Church in the Carnhill area of Derry in 1994. Between 1994 and 1998 he was curate at the Holy Family in Ballymagroarty, before spending time as a missionary in Belize. Upon returning to Ireland, he served as curate in Cappagh, Tyrone (2004), Limavady (2004-2013), was administrator at the Long Tower (2013-2015).

He was later Parish Priest at Greencastle, Tyrone (2015-2022), Moville (2022-2024), before moving to be curate of Camus and Clonleigh and Leckpatrick in the Strabane-Lifford district.