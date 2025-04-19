Derry priest Fr Eddie Gallagher appears before court charged with attempted sexual communication with a child
Edward Gallagher, whose address was given as Orchard Park, Lifford in County Donegal, appeared on Saturday morning charged with one count of attempted sexual communication with a child on a date between April 2 and April 17, 2025.
During the hearing on Saturday, a police officer connected the accused to the charge.
The court was told by barrister Stephen Chapman, who was representing Gallagher at the hearing, that there would be no bail application.
Gallagher, who appeared by Sightlink, spoke briefly only to confirm his date of birth and address to the court.
Mr Chapman told the court that there were issues around an address.
The barrister added that there were ongoing discussions with the PSNI about that issue.
Gallagher was remanded in custody to appear again on May 1 at Bishop Street Courthouse in Derry.