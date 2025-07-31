Derry & Strabane Councillor charged with taking part in an unnotified parade

A councillor on Derry City and Strabane District Council has been charged with taking part in an unnotified parade in relation to the ongoing situation in Gaza.

Shaun Harkin (53) of Beechwood Avenue in Derry was charged with taking part in an unnotified procession on February 14, 2024.

The councillor did not appear for the brief hearing but his defence barrister Sinead Rogan said this was a similar charge to five others including Foyle MP Colum Eastwood.

She asked that the case be 'married up' with the other defendants and adjourned until September 2.

All of the defendants are charged with taking part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration that marched from the Diamond to the Guildhall Square.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood was among three people who appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court back in May also charged with taking part in an unnotified procession in support of Palestine.

Eastwood (42) of Duncreggan Road, Goretti Horgan (70) of Westland Avenue and Davina Pulis (36) of Knoxhill Park all in Derry appeared at that hearing charged with taking part in the procession on February 14 2024.

Two other defendants, Robert Paul Maxwell (60) of Rathlin Drive and Jude Coffey (27) of Gartan Square in Derry were also facing a similar charge.

A defence solicitor for Eastwood said at the hearing back in May that the charge related to an 'anti genocide pro-Palestine' demonstration.

In July, a judge at Derry Magistrates' Court said that the court was becoming 'concerned' at the lack of progress being made in the case involving Colum Eastwood and the other four other defendants.