Derry woman admits stealing £2,600 from Kevin Bell Repatriation Charity

A woman will be sentenced in September after she admitted the theft of money from the Kevin Bell Repatriation Charity.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alicia Teresa Duddy (53) of Dereen Drive in Strathfoyle appeared facing one charge of the theft of £2,600 or thereabouts from the charity on dates between March 4, 2022 and November 7, 2023.

When the charge was put to her Duddy pleaded guilty.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghy said that a pre-sentence report would be required.

The case was adjourned until September 19. Duddy was released on bail.