Derry woman admits stealing £2,600 from Kevin Bell Repatriation Charity
A woman will be sentenced in September after she admitted the theft of money from the Kevin Bell Repatriation Charity.
Alicia Teresa Duddy (53) of Dereen Drive in Strathfoyle appeared facing one charge of the theft of £2,600 or thereabouts from the charity on dates between March 4, 2022 and November 7, 2023.
When the charge was put to her Duddy pleaded guilty.
Defence counsel Michael Donaghy said that a pre-sentence report would be required.
The case was adjourned until September 19. Duddy was released on bail.