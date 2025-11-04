Derry woman before court charged with making threats to kill

A woman has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with various offences aggravated by domestic abuse.

Michaela Shields (37) of Circular Road in Derry appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, and faces charges of assault, making threats to kill and making threats to destroy property.

She was further charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified as well as driving with excess alcohol in her breath.

All of the offences are alleged to have occurred on November 3 and the court heard that it is alleged that the case involved two alleged victims.

The offences were also aggravated by way of domestic abuse, the court heard.

Bail was agreed and she was released with conditions including an agreed address, no contact with the alleged injured parties, no alcohol, not to be in the front seat of any motor vehicle and not to go within 100m of Rathlin Drive.

She will appear again on November 27.