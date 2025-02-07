Derry woman charged with assaulting neighbour and breaking wreath sentenced
Emer McCallion (50) of Woodleigh Terrace in Derry was charged with, on March 16 2024, assaulting her neighbour and breaking a wreath that belonged to her.
Police were initially called to the scene and spoke to two women, who told them that McCallion had been at their address and had grabbed one of them by the hair.
McCallion denied the assault when interviewed by police. She did however, the court heard, admit to breaking the wreath.
Speaking at the sentencing hearing on Friday, Defence Barrister Sinead Rogan said that McCallion had a relevant record, and said that a degree of bad behavior had been accepted.
She was sentenced to three months in custody, suspended for two years and ordered to pay a £175 in compensation.