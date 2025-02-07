Derry woman charged with assaulting neighbour and breaking wreath sentenced

By Court reporter
Published 7th Feb 2025, 11:32 BST
A woman has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with assault and criminal damage in connection with an incident in the spring of last year.

Emer McCallion (50) of Woodleigh Terrace in Derry was charged with, on March 16 2024, assaulting her neighbour and breaking a wreath that belonged to her.

Most Popular

Police were initially called to the scene and spoke to two women, who told them that McCallion had been at their address and had grabbed one of them by the hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McCallion denied the assault when interviewed by police. She did however, the court heard, admit to breaking the wreath.

Court.placeholder image
Court.

Speaking at the sentencing hearing on Friday, Defence Barrister Sinead Rogan said that McCallion had a relevant record, and said that a degree of bad behavior had been accepted.

She was sentenced to three months in custody, suspended for two years and ordered to pay a £175 in compensation.

Related topics:DerryPolice
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice