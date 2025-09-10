Derry woman charged with drugs offences granted bail

A woman has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with seven drug offences.

Jade Marie Duggan (34) of Caw Close in Derry was charged with possessing two different class A drugs, possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and four charges of possessing class C drugs.

All of the offences are alleged to have been committed on September 8.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and told the court she had 36 previous offences including four convictions for drugs.

He objected to the proposed bail address as the inhabitant there was currently on bail for drugs offences.

The officer told the court that some of the drugs had been found in the woman's bra and seven grammes of class A drugs were found in three deal bags with twenty plus other deal bags nearby.

Defence solicitor Emmanuel Morgan asked if there had been any cash or phones found and the officer said that one phone without a SIM card and one phone with a SIM card had been found.

The court was told that Duggan made no comment in relation to that phone.

Mr Morgan said that some of the class C drugs had been prescribed to her and the court heard that that could be checked with her doctor.

As regards the address the solicitor said the defendant had been living there for several months.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said he was minded to grant bail but had 'concerns' about the address.

He granted bail to an address approved by the PSNI and she will appear again next month.