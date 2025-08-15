Derry woman charged with possession of knife and assault put on probation

By Court Reporter
Published 15th Aug 2025, 10:54 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 10:55 BST
A woman has been given probation when she appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with assault, disorderly behaviour, resisting police, possession of a blade and attempted criminal damage.

Amy Walsh (28) of Balliniska Heights in Derry was charged with the offences that occurred on February 9 this year after police attended the scene of an incident involving Walsh and her boyfriend.

Police saw Walsh push the injured party and cautioned her, the court heard.

She then ran towards the police with a kitchen knife before moving the knife across her own throat.

Bishop Street Courthouse

While in the police vehicle, she attempted to wipe her nose on the window.

When questioned, Walsh claimed not to have any memory of the incident but denied the assault, the court was told.

District Judge Ted Magill told Walsh that she 'clearly had problems' and described her 'act of self harm' as 'worrying', sentencing her to 18 months’ probation.

