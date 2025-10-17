Derry woman convicted of fraudulently claiming over £16,000 in PIP benefits

A woman has been convicted at Derry Magistrates Court for fraudulently claiming over £16,000 in PIP benefits following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

Catherine Anderson (39) of Elaghmore Park claimed Personal Independence Payment totalling £16,208 while failing to declare a change of circumstances in relation to living and working outside of Northern Ireland.

She was sentenced to three months imprisonment, suspended for two years and also is required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.

A spokesperson for the Department said: “Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously. Find out more at: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/benefit-fraud.”