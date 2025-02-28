Derry woman jailed for series of thefts and driving offences

By Staff Reporter
Published 28th Feb 2025, 13:24 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 13:25 BST

A woman has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court for 'a series of offending over a prolonged period of time.'

Ciara Stokes (37) of Clon Elagh was being sentenced for a series of thefts and driving offences.

The thefts took place from a range of outlets across the city on various dates between 2022 and 2024.

Stokes admitted a burglary on August 18, 2024 which District Judge Barney McElholm described as 'particularly sneaky and odious' in which she took items and car keys.

Bishop Street Courthouse
Bishop Street Courthouse

She was also found to be in breach of a deferred sentence that had been imposed last August to see if she could stop offending.

Judge McElholm said the court had given Stokes a chance to see if she could stop offending and she breached that deferral within two weeks.

Stokes was jailed for a period of 14 months and the judge said there was no point in seeking a compensation order as she was going into custody for a lengthy period.

