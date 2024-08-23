Derry woman who spat in police officer’s eye ordered to pay £250 compensation
Caoirse McCann (20) of Old City Close in Derry was charged with the offences that occurred on February 19 this year after police were called to an ongoing incident.
Police had to remove McCann from the scene and found her to be abusive. She then proceeded to spit in the eye of one officer, leading to the officer having to be checked for infection.
Defense solicitor Keith Kyle said that McCann was a 'young lady with hope for the future' adding that she had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and had written a letter of apology to the police.
Deputy District Judge Alan White described McCann as a 'young woman with ability' and told her she was still young enough to put this incident behind her, handing down a twelve month probation order and a compensation order of £250.