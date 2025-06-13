Derry woman who was aggressive to police and had drugs in handbag ordered complete community service
Sarah Louise Catherine Long (45) of Old City Close in Derry admitted being disorderly, possessing drugs and resisting police on September 18 last year in Boating Club Lane in the city.
The court heard that police were called to a report of a couple fighting and when they arrived the incident had been broken up.
When police spoke the defendant she became 'aggressive' and started swinging her arms about.
Long refused to get into a police vehicle and 'fought against police' and a quantity of drugs was found in her handbag.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said Long had 'a limited record ' and was in steady employment.
District Judge Ted Magill said Long's behaviour was 'completely out of order' and these were 'serious offences'.
He imposed a sentence of 80 hours Community Service.